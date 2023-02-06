UrduPoint.com

Novatek In Talks With Indian Companies On Long-Term LNG Supplies - Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Novatek in Talks With Indian Companies on Long-Term LNG Supplies - Head

BANGALORE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russia's second-largest independent gas producer Novatek is negotiating long-term LNG supplies to India with local companies, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Monday.

"We are in talks with more than one company over contracts on long-term (LNG) supply to the Indian market," Mikhelson said at India Energy Week.

Novatek is interested in working with India not only on LNG supplies but also on equipment and the construction of regasification terminals, the CEO added.

Additionally, Michelson noted that Novatek currently has no problems selling its LNG.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Russia Company Gas Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

13 minutes ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

50 minutes ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

58 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic Affairs at Libyan Foreign Min ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.