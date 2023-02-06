Novatek in Talks With Indian Companies on Long-Term LNG Supplies - Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGALORE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russia's second-largest independent gas producer Novatek is negotiating long-term LNG supplies to India with local companies, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Monday.

"We are in talks with more than one company over contracts on long-term (LNG) supply to the Indian market," Mikhelson said at India Energy Week.

Novatek is interested in working with India not only on LNG supplies but also on equipment and the construction of regasification terminals, the CEO added.

Additionally, Michelson noted that Novatek currently has no problems selling its LNG.