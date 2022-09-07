Novatek Not Expecting Global Gas Prices to Fall at Least Until H1 2025 - CEO

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russian gas producer Novatek does not expect a significant drop in global gas prices at least the first half of 2025, CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, I see that in 2023, 2024 and at least half of 2025, nothing super-large in terms of falling prices will happen," he told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).