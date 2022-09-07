Novatek Secured Contracts for 3-4Mln Tonnes of LNG From Share in Arctic LNG 2 - CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russian gas producer Novatek has already signed long-term agreements for 3 to 4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas from its share in the production of Arctic LNG 2 project, CEO Leonid Mikhelson told reporters.

"We have already signed contracts for either 3 or 4 million (tonnes of LNG) from Arctic LNG 2," Mikhelson said, adding that it concerns the company's share.