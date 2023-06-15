Novatek Sees No fundamental Increase in Gas Demand in Europe in Future - Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian energy company Novatek does not see a fundamental increase in demand for gas in Europe in the future, CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Thursday, adding that energy needs will be met by renewable energy sources.

"In the future, we do not see a fundamental increase in demand (for gas in Europe) ...

I believe that the need will be covered by renewable energy sources," Mikhelson said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Global gas market is stabilizing as new LNG projects are launched, he said, adding that gas prices will fall.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.