Novatek's Gas Production Up 2.8% Y/Y To 82.14Bcm In 2022 - Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Novatek's Gas Production Up 2.8% Y/Y to 82.14Bcm in 2022 - Company

Russian gas major Novatek's gas production increased by 2.8% to 82.14 billion cubic meters in 2022, the production of liquid hydrocarbons decreased by 2.9% to 11.94 million tonnes, the company said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Russian gas major Novatek's gas production increased by 2.8% to 82.14 billion cubic meters in 2022, the production of liquid hydrocarbons decreased by 2.9% to 11.94 million tonnes, the company said on Monday.

In general, Novatek increased hydrocarbons production by 2% over the year, to 638.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The company's LNG sales on the international market increased by 6.3% to 8.45 billion cubic meters last year. In Russia, Novatek sold 68.09 billion cubic meters in 2022.

