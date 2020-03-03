Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Creates Risks for Economic Outlook - ECB President

The spread of the novel coronavirus creates risks for the economic outlook and operation of financial markets, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The spread of the novel coronavirus creates risks for the economic outlook and operation of financial markets, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

"The coronavirus outbreak is a fast developing situation, which creates risks for the economic outlook and the functioning of financial markets," Lagarde said.

"The ECB is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economy, medium-term inflation and the transmission of our monetary policy. We stand ready to take appropriate and targeted measures, as necessary and commensurate with the underlying risks," she said.