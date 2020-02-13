Novel Coronavirus Outbreak to Have Significant Impact on Global Economy - French Minister

The outbreak of a new deadly strain of coronavirus will have a significant impact on global economic growth rates, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, adding that China and France could expect to see their national growth rates slow due to the epidemic

"The only thing I can say is that the virus will have real consequences on the growth of the global economy, as well as the French economy," Le Maire said during an appearance on the French BFMTV broadcaster.

According to the finance minister, if the peak of the outbreak has already been reached, or will be reached in the near future, then China's economic growth could fall by as much as one percent.

Worldwide economic growth could shrink by 0.2 percent, while France is expecting growth to slow by a minimum of 0.1 percent as a result of the epidemic, Le Maire stated.

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged authorities to do everything in their power to reduce the economic impact of the outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. So far, the virus has infected over 60,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 1,350 people. Eleven people in France have contracted the virus so far.