NPC, PFUJ to be Catalyst for promoting Pakistan & Türkiye bilateral economic, Culture ties: Türkish Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu on Monday said that Pakistan Union of Journalist and National Press Club Islamabad can be Catalyst for promoting Pakistan and Türkiye bilateral economic, diplomatic and cultural ties in future.

Pakistan and Turkish economic cooperation are needed for hours and National press Club Islamabad can play a pivotal role in this sector and other activities including international trade conferences from the platform of the NPC to be held in near future.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a representative delegation of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), National Press Club Islamabad and Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) at the Turkish Embassy here.

The delegation comprised included President, PFUJ Muhammad Afzal Butt, President National Press Club Azhar Jatoi, Secretary National Press Club, Nayyar Ali, Secretary Finance NPC, Waqar Abbasi, President RIUJ, Tariq Ali Virk, Finance Secretary Nadeem Chaudhry and Joint Secretary Gulzar Khan were present.

Ambassador of Türkiye said that the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye have historical significance, and bilateral ties are rooted in long history.

The envoy said the relations established after the independence of Pakistan but during the eras of Late Prime Minister of Pakistan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Ex. President of Pakistan General Zia-ul-Haq has become stronger and deeper in later decades.

The Turkish envoy said the proportion of young people in the population of Türkiye and Pakistan makes them common and this potential to impact on the future economic strength of both sides.

“We are working to strengthen bilateral cooperation, bilateral trade and tourism and enhance the connectivity between both sides of the young population to exploit the bilateral potential.

”

He said people-to -people connectivity between both sides is stronger and “We have good ties with every school of thought and institution in Pakistan.

The Turkish Ambassador in a meeting with the media leader's delegation said that the Turkish Embassy Islamabad is in constant contact with the institutions of inter-institutional cooperation, Chamber of Commerce and trade and Higher education of Pakistan.

The envoy said that the trade volume between Pakistan and Türkiye is not according to its true potential and there is a dire need for increased bilateral trade.

He appreciated the offer of PFUJ and National Press Club to organize conferences on trade and tourism between the two countries along with other stakeholders and said that “We wish to meet people of every school of thought in Pakistan and work for their welfare.

The Türkiye Ambassador said that the Türkiye International Cooperation organization TEKA is playing its due role in this regard.

He also expressed his keen interest in the tourism and hospitality sector in Pakistan.

The Turkish ambassador also showed his interest in the activities organized for children and families at the National Press Club in the Ramadan Festival.

He also assured the delegation of playing its due role in other matters including the Journalist exchange program between Türkiye and Pakistan.

The Turkish ambassador welcomed the suggestions made by PFUJ President Afzal Butt, National Press Club President Azhar Jatoi and Secretary NPC Nayyar Ali in the meeting.