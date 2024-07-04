NPM Committee Reveals Significant Inflation Decline From 18.5% To 12.2%
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The National Price Monitoring (NPM) Committee meeting on Thursday revealed significant inflation decline from 18.5% to 12.2% over the Past Year.
In the National Price Monitoring Committee meeting a significant reduction in inflation over the past year was reported.
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms , Prof. Ahsan Iqbal chaired a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee held today in Islamabad, said a press release issued here on.
The meeting witnessed the attendance of Member-Support Services, Joint Chief Economist, AC Islamabad, senior officials from the Line Ministries and Planning Ministry, representatives from Provincial Governments, and the Senior General Manager of Utility Stores.
The inflation rate decreased from 18.5% in June 2023 to 12.2% in the current year, marking a notable downward trend, despite global inflationary pressures, Pakistan has managed to reduce its inflation rate, although the prices of imported items have seen an increase.
In his opening remarks, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed that the National Price Monitoring Committee be convened monthly to establish a rigorous monitoring mechanism aimed at controlling market prices.
The Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilant oversight to stabilize the prices of essential commodities across the country.
The meeting highlighted the substantial price difference between various edible items available at Utility Stores and those in the open market, attributed to government subsidies intended to facilitate the public at large.
The Minister instructed that price behavior in regional countries be closely monitored.
He highlighted the necessity of being aware of demand and supply dynamics during special occasions such as Eids and Ramadan to ensure price stability. He called for the establishment of robust mechanisms for price stabilization and storage of products, noting the recurring nature of price acceleration behaviors.
To minimize price variance during the upcoming Ramadan, the Minister directed effective stock management. He also instructed Deputy Commissioners to scrutinize discrepancies between wholesale and retail prices and to intensify price enforcement activities to regulate market prices.
Minister Iqbal emphasized the need for anticipatory governance to minimize market shocks rather than merely reacting to them. He also stressed the importance of combating hoarding, which significantly disrupts the price mechanism and contributes to inflation.
Furthermore, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has developed a Decision Support System following the successful completion of the 7th Digital Census. This system releases weekly indicators of price changes, known as the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), based on prices of essential goods and commodities collected nationwide. The SPI includes 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities, providing a comprehensive overview of the country's price situation.
The Minister directed that the price behavior of each district be monitored using this system in markets across the country. All Deputy Commissioners were instructed to utilise the Decision Support System and ensure market prices align with the stipulated rates. The Deputy Commissioners would be held accountable for any negligence resulting in price fluctuations, cautioned the Minister.
Recent Stories
PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again
Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills
Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role
Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
More Stories From Business
-
Belorussian minister reiterates for bringing new dimensions in Pak-Belarus relations28 seconds ago
-
KP Govt to utilize receipts from oil, gas on concerned districts20 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.243,30021 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills32 minutes ago
-
Oil down over data suggesting economic slowdown in US41 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's agro-forestry-aquatic exports up 19 pct in H150 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim1 hour ago
-
Australia posts int'l trade surplus of $3.9B in May2 hours ago
-
China's service trade surges in Jan-May with tourism boom2 hours ago
-
DQCB forwards 12 cases against quacks to drug court3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 20247 hours ago