UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NPM Group CEO Named Finalist At MEED Awards 2019 For ‘Female Leader Of The Year’

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

NPM Group CEO named finalist at MEED Awards 2019 for ‘Female Leader of the Year’

Dr. Karen Remo, the CEO of New Perspective Media Group (NPM), a leading UAE-based media and integrated marketing communications agency and media company, with offices in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, has been named as a finalist at the Middle East Economic Digest (MEED) Awards 2019 for ‘Female Leader of the Year’

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019) Dr. Karen Remo, the CEO of New Perspective Media Group (NPM), a leading UAE-based media and integrated marketing communications agency and media company, with offices in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, has been named as a finalist at the Middle East Economic Digest (MEED) Awards 2019 for ‘Female Leader of the Year’.
This MEED Awards aim to support companies and individuals in the GCC that have reached great achievements and made indelible marks that shaped the future of the region into incredible domains.

It empowers and encourages companies to set the benchmark for the best practices in the region.
The shortlist citation distinguishes NPM Group alongside other renowned names, such as General Electric, Siemens, Kuwait Finance House, Parsons, Turner & Townsend, ASGC Construction, Dubai World Trade Centre, China State Construction Engineering Corporation M.E., Larsen & Turbo Construction, Al Tamimi & Co, Clyde & Co, and Dubai Duty Free, to name a few.
For the category ‘Female Leader of the Year,’ other distinguished nominees include Sandra Woodall from Tangram Gulf, HonourableLujaina Mohsin Haider Darwish from Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC, Donna Sultan from KEO International Consultants, MeriemBellizim from ACWA Power, and Suraya Turk from Germela Law LLP.
As for its counterpart, the ‘Male Leader of the Year,’ the individuals who have been made it to the shortlist are: Colm McLoughlin from Dubai Duty Free, Adam Ralph from Turner & Townsend, Hamdi Mahmoud from Tangram Gulf, Mohammad Al Muaili from Kuwait Resources House, Joe Tabet from JT+Partners, Ramesh Gopal from Deutsche Bank AG, Yu Tao from China State Construction Engineering Corporation M.E., and Sager Nadershah from Aljazira Takaful.


The MEED Awards 2019 will be held on November 27 at Ritz Carlton DIFC in Dubai, UAE.

More than 250 entities have registered for this award-giving body this year, making this edition the most competitive since its inception in 2017.
For the past six decades, MEED has been contributing to the development of the GCC through providing news and analysis throughout the region via different platforms—print, online, and in person.


Since its establishment in 2011, NPM has served more than 1,000 brands and companies, including 20 major government agencies in the UAE (federal and local), over 30 banking and financial institutions in the Middle East, 10 of the top real estate developers in Asia, on top of a long list of companies in the aviation, healthcare, technology, tourism & hospitality, F&B and FMCG sectors across 36 countries.


NPM Group publishes 999 Magazine, the official English publication of the UAE Ministry of Interior on behalf of the Ministry. The company is also the publisher of The Filipino Times, the biggest newspaper in the UAE with 250,000 weekly readership and the largest digital & social media platform for the Filipinos in the Middle East.

TFT is read in 236 countries as per Google Analytics and receives an average of 18 million impressions per month.
NPM Group is the organizer of Philippine Property & Investment Exhibition, now on its 8th edition, is the biggest, longest and most trusted international Filipino property investment expo.

NPM also organizes The Filipino Times Awards (now on its 5th year), the most prestigious awards of its kind in the region and an exclusive glitterati red-carpet celebration that honors global excellence of professionals and brands.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Google Technology China Social Media UAE Kuwait Dubai Company Turbo Middle East November 2017 2019 Deutsche Bank Media From Government Best Top Asia Million Siemens

Recent Stories

Salam Pakistan - The first Muslim lifestyle and ma ..

3 minutes ago

Salam Pakistan - The first Muslim lifestyle and ma ..

9 minutes ago

PTI govt accepts court verdict, says no politics w ..

26 minutes ago

Punjab govt spends Rs 1.29 billion on roads constr ..

13 minutes ago

Police patrol enhanced around girls schools in Muz ..

13 minutes ago

Climate ministry devises plan to eliminate POPs st ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.