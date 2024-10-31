NPO, APO Collaborate To Enhance Workplace Environment In Surgical Industry
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) and Asian Productivity Organization (APO) on Thursday successfully completed a project aimed at improving workplace environment management in Pakistan's surgical instruments industry through lean manufacturing practices.
The workshop was held at Sialkot, which brought together industry stakeholders, experts, and practitioners to share insights and strategies for implementing lean manufacturing techniques that prioritize workplace environment management, said a news release.
During the event, the participants had the opportunity to learn about the latest methodologies, best practices, and tools to improve efficiency and sustainability within their operations.
While speaking on the occasion Chaiman Surgical Instrument Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) Zeeshan Tariq said "enhancing workplace environment management through lean manufacturing is crucial for the growth and sustainability of the surgical instruments industry in Pakistan”.
"This workshop has equipped participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to drive positive change within their organizations," he added.
APO Experts from Japan and 5 surgical demo companies under SIMAP while sharing experiences and case studies demonstrating the successful implementation of lean practices in workplace environment management expressed their satisfaction to report that they have made significant strides.
Over the course of this project these companies successfully demonstrated enhanced workplace efficiency by applying lean methodologies, streamlining their processes, resulting in increased productivity across various operations.
Implementing practices that have led to a remarkable decrease in both material and time wastage, significantly lowering operational costs, fostering a safer and more engaging workplace, contributing to employee morale and satisfaction.
These achievements are not merely numbers; they represent the dedication and hard work of everyone involved—workers, management, and esteemed partners.
The initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to boost productivity and competitiveness in the surgical instruments sector, ensuring that businesses can meet both domestic and international demands effectively.
