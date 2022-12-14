NPO, APO Japan develops demonstration companies on application of Kaizen in 'micro hydropower' turbine manufacturing

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) Pakistan in collaboration with APO Japan developed demonstration companies on "Application of Kaizen in Micro Hydropower Turbine Manufacturing.

APO's role in the development of Asia-Pacific region is critical. This was highlighted during a dissemination conference held, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ejaz Afridi, the Vice President Sarhad chamber of Commerce and Industry added that working together with NPO Pakistan would be able to find solutions to long-standing problems of the industry.

The demonstration companies project is part of APO initiatives to raise awareness and promote the application of productivity concepts, tools, and techniques including kaizen in micro hydropower turbine manufacturing.

It is also aligned with the APO's Green Productivity (GP) initiatives. GP is a strategy for simultaneously enhancing productivity and environmental performance for overall socioeconomic development.

Through dissemination activities in this project, multiplier effects are expected to support sustainable development and productivity improvement in Pakistan.

Micro hydropower system is a nondepleting, nonpolluting energy source that has provided reliable power in the past and is one of the most promising renewable sources for greening the economy. In addition, micro hydropower systems offer stable, inflation-proof, economical, renewable electricity supply using proven, available technologies.

Pakistan has prioritized meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and was the first country to adopt the SDG 2030 agenda through a unanimous resolution of Parliament. Pakistan has many rivers, streams, and springs that could be used to generate electricity to meet the energy requirements for off-grid rural residents, cottage owners, small communities, campsites, parks, and remote lodges.