UrduPoint.com

NPO Conducts Awareness Session On Launching Productivity Movement At MCCI

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:25 PM

NPO conducts awareness session on launching Productivity Movement at MCCI

National Productivity Organization (NPO) organized an awareness session on ways and means to increase productivity in industry at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) organized an awareness session on ways and means to increase productivity in industry at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Tuesday.

NPO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry, along with Deputy General Manager, Aftab Khan and other officers briefed the executive body members in length about the organization's structure, its working and the services being offered by it.

He informed that it would launch participants on the details of the Productivity Movement adding that it would be launched after one and a half year awareness campaign across the country to improve competitiveness through Sustainable National Productivity (SNP).

Afterwards design and implementation of the programme will be executed, he said and added that Korea, Singapore and Malaysia enchanted its Poroductivity through this system.

Singapore is a role model in this connection with no natural resources, Mr Chaudhary informed adding that Malaysian PM chaired NPO meetings which shows his commitment to increase productivity of his country.

About APO, he stated, that it was lunched in 1968 with 8 member countries and now 21 countries including Pakistan are its members.

It is inter governmental organization which has five main training programmes focusing agriculture, livestock and services, NPO Chief maintained.

Under SNP, the services of domestic and foreign experts from all sectors would be sought for enhancing efficiency in all sectors of the country's economy and training and awareness seminars would be organized across the country to enhance productivity efficiency, he remarked.

Earlier, In his welcome address, MCCI president, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain asked to extend discount package to chamber members for energy audit as NPO has expertise in it.

For promotion of SMEs, Multion should be preferred by NPO, he said adding that It should also get MCCI included in training courses aboard by APO for increasing productivity and capacity building.

Later, a question answer session was also held followed by chamber's souvenir to visiting dignitary.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Agriculture Singapore Malaysia Chamber Alamgir Commerce All From Industry NPO

Recent Stories

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates in climate change seminar

13 minutes ago
 Australian Deputy Prime Minister Questions Assange ..

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Questions Assange Extradition Ruling

2 minutes ago
 KP CM terms peaceful holding of LB polls as govt's ..

KP CM terms peaceful holding of LB polls as govt's prime responsibility

2 minutes ago
 NACTA drafts NCVEP 2021 after consultation with st ..

NACTA drafts NCVEP 2021 after consultation with stakeholders

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Re ..

RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Republic

28 minutes ago
 Energy Minister Sindh reviews installation of sola ..

Energy Minister Sindh reviews installation of solar plant at Govt Pilot Higher S ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.