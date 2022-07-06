UrduPoint.com

NPO Educates Students, Industrial Workers On Productivity Enhancement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 08:01 PM

The National Productivity Organization (NPO) has trained 4021 individuals, 1284 students and 217 industrial workers under a projects to increase awareness among all the stakeholders on productivity enhancement

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) has trained 4021 individuals, 1284 students and 217 industrial workers under a projects to increase awareness among all the stakeholders on productivity enhancement.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NPO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry, addressing a press conference brief media on "1st Productivity Movement of Pakistan (Awareness Phase), a way to Unlocking Economic Potential through Productivity and Competitiveness".

He said that during fiscal year 2021-22, the NPO has conducted various awareness sessions and educated around 4021 individuals about the concept of productivity under project Sustainable National Productivity (SNP).

He said that 1284 students of schools and technical institutes have been imparted education focusing on productivity concept through various sessions spreading all over Pakistan.

He said that with a targeted audience of industrial workers, 217 industrial workers have been trained through renowned productivity experts on productivity tools, techniques and good practices.

The project is aimed at spreading awareness among 10,000 people, industrial training to 400 workers and educating 3000 students of technical schools and colleges on productivity concepts, he added.

Alamgir Chaudhry said that two booklets on productivity for industry and schools have been developed and were in the printing phase whereas two curriculums have been developed / adopted and been reviewed by international productivity experts are also in the printing and dissemination phase.

In its 2nd phase SNP would be dovetailed with the National Productivity Master Plan which is being developed with the help of APO and Korean development institute.

CEO also presents the SNP progress updates and achievements for the financial year 2021-2022 to the journalist and print media professionals.

He said that Pakistan is also recognized globally as a high potential economy but unfortunately in the past many years, the country has not been able to utilize its potential and gain competitive advantage in the global and regional market.

He also shared that the Government of Pakistan is very much committed towards improving the economic landscape of Pakistan through focusing sustainable development approaches of increasing business competitiveness, investment facilitation, value addition, export promotion and import substitution.

To further elaborate the SNP project, keeping in view the international benchmarks and practices it has following four stages. (i) Awareness stage (ii) product identification, design and development stage (iii) implementation stage (iv) continuous improvement stage.

Meanwhile, under Planning Commission's Strategic initiative of "Turn Around Pakistan", among 7 Pillars of Turn around Pakistan, the pillar VI "Improving National Competitiveness" has been assigned to NPO. It is aimed at "Improving Competitiveness through Enhanced Productivity, Innovation and Quality for Export led Growth".

