NPO for devising a strategy to cope with food security challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) Monday stressed the need for devising a comprehensive strategy to cope with the food security challenges emerging due to corona virus pandemic (COVID-19) outbreak across the world particularly in the Asian regions.

In a report issued here, the NPO highlighted that the regional stakeholders must take measures to ensure that demand from markets and supply chain reaches farmers so that they can meet the needs in a timely manner.

The report said that NPO was trying to take steps to continue the growth of productivity during the uncertain period which has affected lives in various ways.

The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Japan and NPOs are currently using digital technology in an effort to offset the effects of online platforms.

The farmers will continue providing quality food and maintaining safety at top priority. Urgent increase in food availability from smallholder farms is necessary while ensuring and enhancing safety. Productivity is very important to reduce post-harvest crop losses, improve food stocks along value chain and addressing basic energy needs of smallholder farms and rural households.

Smallholder farms would play an important role as in Asia 80 % are small farmers with the age of 60 which could benefit the availability of food if the governments provide them safe transport and other required items like post and pre harvest essential items like seed, Thus by providing a good supply chain the problem can be irradiated.

In order to improve the plight of farmers in the current situation, the government should announce a special package for farmers.

According to report agriculture can be protected by providing essential goods and training including tax exemption as a compulsory service, as well as regulations and policies for timely supply of agricultural inputs, raw materials and technologies to farmers.

Government adopts and relies on scientific research to promote digital agriculture applications, drone utility and breeding, including the implementation of innovative methods in the agricultural sector.