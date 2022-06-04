UrduPoint.com

NPO Holds Competition On "Enhancing Productivity For Globally Competitive Pakistan"

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 02:40 PM

NPO holds competition on "Enhancing Productivity for Globally Competitive Pakistan"

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) has organized a one-day debate competition on "Enhancing Productivity for Globally Competitive Pakistan" at University of Swabi under its Sustainable National Productivity Project (SNP).

The event was focused to create awareness among the students and faculty to think about "productivity" and how it could help Pakistan to become competitive in global marketplace, said NPO press release issued here on Saturday.

The debates were held in both urdu and English languages and prize money was conferred upon the winners in both categories.

Vice Chancellor, University of Swabi (UOS), Prof. Dr. Nasir Jamal Khattak, said that the students and faculty have a new avenue to think about and set forth new goals to become more productive in their professional and academic settings.

He appreciated the NPO for organizing debate competition on such an important issue which potentially could steer the socio-economic development in Pakistan.

Deputy General Manager, NPO, Syed Musa Hassan, informed the audience that productivity is linked with every sector of economy namely, industry, agriculture, education and technology.

Improving sustainable productivity is a key to overcome Pakistan's economic challenges and NPO is putting its best efforts to disseminate the information on tools and techniques of improving productivity in Pakistan, he said and added, debate competitions, productivity walks, seminars and awareness sessions are being conducted all across the country to bring attention and create awareness among general public, academia and industrial workforce on this issue.

He appreciated the UOS for providing a platform to the students to discuss various aspects of importance of productivity for globally competitive Pakistan.

After the debate competition, the prizes were distributed among the winners of Urdu and English debate separately.

A large number of student audience and faculty from various departments of UOS attended the event.

The UOS faculty appreciated NPO for sponsoring the event and further desired NPO to organize awareness session on productivity at their campus so that experts from this field could further enlighten them on using the practical tools for improving productivity at their institution.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Agriculture Student Swabi Nasir Jamal Money University Of Sargodha Event All From Industry Best NPO

Recent Stories

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

24 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

47 minutes ago
 Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

2 hours ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

2 hours ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock wor ..

Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock worth million of rupees into ashe ..

3 hours ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.