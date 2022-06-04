NPO holds competition on "Enhancing Productivity for Globally Competitive Pakistan"

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) has organized a one-day debate competition on "Enhancing Productivity for Globally Competitive Pakistan" at University of Swabi under its Sustainable National Productivity Project (SNP).

The event was focused to create awareness among the students and faculty to think about "productivity" and how it could help Pakistan to become competitive in global marketplace, said NPO press release issued here on Saturday.

The debates were held in both urdu and English languages and prize money was conferred upon the winners in both categories.

Vice Chancellor, University of Swabi (UOS), Prof. Dr. Nasir Jamal Khattak, said that the students and faculty have a new avenue to think about and set forth new goals to become more productive in their professional and academic settings.

He appreciated the NPO for organizing debate competition on such an important issue which potentially could steer the socio-economic development in Pakistan.

Deputy General Manager, NPO, Syed Musa Hassan, informed the audience that productivity is linked with every sector of economy namely, industry, agriculture, education and technology.

Improving sustainable productivity is a key to overcome Pakistan's economic challenges and NPO is putting its best efforts to disseminate the information on tools and techniques of improving productivity in Pakistan, he said and added, debate competitions, productivity walks, seminars and awareness sessions are being conducted all across the country to bring attention and create awareness among general public, academia and industrial workforce on this issue.

He appreciated the UOS for providing a platform to the students to discuss various aspects of importance of productivity for globally competitive Pakistan.

After the debate competition, the prizes were distributed among the winners of Urdu and English debate separately.

A large number of student audience and faculty from various departments of UOS attended the event.

The UOS faculty appreciated NPO for sponsoring the event and further desired NPO to organize awareness session on productivity at their campus so that experts from this field could further enlighten them on using the practical tools for improving productivity at their institution.