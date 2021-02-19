NPO-ILO follows joint strategy for enhancing workplace productivity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Productivity Organization (NPO) and International Labour Organization (ILO) on Friday evolved joint strategy program for enhancing the workplace productivity through labor being supported by APO, Japan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) and International Labour Organization (ILO) on Friday evolved joint strategy program for enhancing the workplace productivity through labor being supported by APO, Japan.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) , National Productivity Organization, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry in a Meeting with Chief Technical Advisor,International Labour and Environmental Standards (ILES), International Labour Organization (ILO) Ms. Caroline Bates were discussing way forward to enhance Workforce Productivity through labour standard aligning with Workforce Wellbeing, and to change mindset/thinking of employers' in a way that labour standard/law is a competitive edge in spite of legal responsibility, said a press release issued by IPO here.

The CEO, NPO added that both the sides may develop a joint program as a part of National Master Plan being supported by APO, Tokyo, Japan, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Baluchistan and Sindh, being one of the major focuses of Government of Pakistan.

Ms. Caroline Bates, of ILO showed great interest and advised that NPO being an organization and ILO responsible of labor welfare, both the organizations must chalk out ways and means for sustainability of productivity relevant programs of ILO.