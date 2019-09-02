NPO Jointly Organizes "Training Of Trainers In Material Flow Cost Accounting"

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : National Productivity Organization NPO ) in collaboration with Asian Productivity Organization (APO) organized "Training of Trainers in Material Flow Cost Accounting" to increase productivity and create opportunities to export quality products.

NPO had provided a platform for company executives, environmental management professionals, and MFCA practitioners to exchange experiences and knowledge of waste management and MFCA application, said a press release issued by NPO here on Monday.

The Training would benefit 21 participants from APO member countries and Pakistan to understand the concept of the circular economy and good practices of MFCA implementation, while helping the APO raise awareness of Green Productivity and sustainable development.

This international training would also play a preventive vital role in increasing productivity in industries of Pakistan.

MFCA was a management tool focusing on the optimization of resources utilized in operational flows.

It examined the use of raw materials, energy, water and system cost and waste produced and then treats waste as resources, thereby reducing emissions and non-products, utilizing resources more efficiently, and improving productivity.

NPO is introducing the concept of MFCA, which was relatively a new concept in Pakistan.

MFCA was used by manufacturing companies to improve material efficiency to support environmental management and eco-controlling.

One example was the camera manufacturer Canon, Japan, which was able to save more than 30 million in material costs between 2004 and 2012 through MFCA.

The Pakistan government was working relentlessly to ensure sustainable, environment-friendly green industrialization aimed at becoming a developed country.

The concept of MFCA was first developed in Germany in the late 1990s and was later adopted widely by Japanese companies.

With its international standard, ISO 14051, which complements the Environmental Management System standards (EMS), MFCA had helped numerous SMEs to reduce waste and costs and thus increase profits and overall productivity.

The APO had organized numerous projects related to MFCA, including four demonstration company projects in Thailand, Mongolia, India, and Pakistan, along with trainings and training courses in Japan, and Indonesia.

The APO had also conducted e-learning courses and published a training manual on ISO 14051 to build capacity among member countries on MFCA.

The Training focused on the applicability of MFCA in SMEs, the latest status of the standard, and how it links to the circular economy that contributes to more sustainable industrial development.

The training was comprised of lectures, case studies, site visit, discussion, and group work format.