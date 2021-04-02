NPO-KADO to join hands for Promoting Cottage Industry in GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) and Karakoram Area Development Organization (KADO) on Friday would join hands for Developing and Promoting Cottage Industry in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region.

In pursuance of a project assigned to NPO on "Developing and Promoting Cottage Industry of Gilgit Baltistan" as a part of national development package for GB, Chief Executive Officer(CEO), KADO Mahnaz Parveen visited National Productivity Organization (NPO) Head Office to meet CEO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary to discuss current situation of Cottage Industry of Gilgit Baltistan, said a press release issue by NPO.

Both CEOs made consensus on trade promotion and mainly focused Productivity Promotion of Cottage Industry in Gilgit Baltistan.

Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry CEO, NPO said such partnerships would bring tremendous change in the fields of Industry, Trade, Agriculture and Services.

Izhar Hunzai, GB Cottage Industry Expert and Ex-Board Member AHAN coordinated the meeting.

On the occasion CEO, NPO briefed the dignitaries regarding the working, mandate, and different projects of NPO and APO (Japan).

He informed that APO Japan and NPO Pakistan were closely working together for Productivity improvement in Pakistan.

He explained raised production costs was sever problem due to which our products cannot find their place in global markets.

Everyone wanted to a reduce production costs, but apparently this was not possible in the current situation, he said.

"We can only reduce our production costs by improving our performance "he said.

Alamgir said that NPO had been assigned responsibility to develop PSDP Proposal on "Developing and Promoting Cottage Industry of GB "as a part of the GB Development package.

He said the objective of the project was to build the capacity of stakeholders of the selected crafts.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest and enhanced bilateral cooperation between both organizations were discussed.

While Mahnaz Parveen briefed CEO NPO about several activities and possible areas of mutual cooperation.

She further introduced KADO's upcoming Knowledge Centre project.

In response, CEO NPO proposed that NPO with the help of APO might provide Technical Expert Services (TES) to KADO.

Mahnaz Parveen, CEO KADO appreciated the role of (NPO) in the field of Industry, Public Sector, Services and Agriculture. She also added that KADO and Industry of Gilgit-Baltistan are enthusiastic to cooperate with (NPO).