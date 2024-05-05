Open Menu

NPO Launches Program For Development Of Gemstone Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) National Productivity Organization (NPO) initiated a technical assistance program for the gemstone sector in collaboration with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo, Japan for the development of sector.

Consultancy and workshops focused on gemstone identification, certification, cutting and polishing techniques with experts from the Gems and Jewelry Institute, Thailand, said a press release issued here Sunday.

Sessions held in Peshawar, Gilgit, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore aimed to enhance stakeholder capacity and foster economic growth through knowledge sharing and skill development.

The program involved industry professionals, associations and international experts, promoting collaboration and economic prosperity in the gems and jewelry sector.

The experts shared knowledge and hands-on skills and practices for enhancing the capacity of the stakeholders, paving way for broader collaboration and propelling towards sustained economic prosperity.

The objective is to promote international standards in gemstone products; provide comprehensive knowledge of cutting, polishing, designing and heating techniques; and enhance understanding of best practices and technological advances in gemstone value chains.

Engage relevant associations such as PGJTEA, APCEA and PGMA, industry experts, business professionals involved in the sector with the international experts to learn latest techniques and processes thereby leading to overall productivity enhancement within the sector.

The Asian Productivity Organization, Tokyo, Japan’s team was led by Program Officer, accompanied by senior international resource persons from Gems and Jewelry Institute, Thailand.

The delegation held consultancy sessions in Peshawar, Gilgit, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore. In Peshawar the delegation visited Gems and jewelry training center (G&JTC), KP TEVTA, Gems and Jewelry Center of Excellence, UET Peshawar and visited potential gemstone market.

The delegation also visited and conducted sessions at lapidary training center under GB administration with the assistance of PGMA association and later visited Pakistan institute of Fashion design, Lahore.

A session on structural reforms and sharing of best practices in gems and jewelry sector was also held at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Rawalpindi Chamber of commerce and Industry (RCCI).

Representatives of PGJTEA association and other key stakeholders attended the sessions highlighting key sector issues, challenges and opportunities. Later. the delegation will submit a report giving overview and recommendations for uplift of gemstone sector in Pakistan.

