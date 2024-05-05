NPO Launches Program For Development Of Gemstone Sector
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) National Productivity Organization (NPO) initiated a technical assistance program for the gemstone sector in collaboration with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo, Japan for the development of sector.
Consultancy and workshops focused on gemstone identification, certification, cutting and polishing techniques with experts from the Gems and Jewelry Institute, Thailand, said a press release issued here Sunday.
Sessions held in Peshawar, Gilgit, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore aimed to enhance stakeholder capacity and foster economic growth through knowledge sharing and skill development.
The program involved industry professionals, associations and international experts, promoting collaboration and economic prosperity in the gems and jewelry sector.
The experts shared knowledge and hands-on skills and practices for enhancing the capacity of the stakeholders, paving way for broader collaboration and propelling towards sustained economic prosperity.
The objective is to promote international standards in gemstone products; provide comprehensive knowledge of cutting, polishing, designing and heating techniques; and enhance understanding of best practices and technological advances in gemstone value chains.
Engage relevant associations such as PGJTEA, APCEA and PGMA, industry experts, business professionals involved in the sector with the international experts to learn latest techniques and processes thereby leading to overall productivity enhancement within the sector.
The Asian Productivity Organization, Tokyo, Japan’s team was led by Program Officer, accompanied by senior international resource persons from Gems and Jewelry Institute, Thailand.
The delegation held consultancy sessions in Peshawar, Gilgit, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore. In Peshawar the delegation visited Gems and jewelry training center (G&JTC), KP TEVTA, Gems and Jewelry Center of Excellence, UET Peshawar and visited potential gemstone market.
The delegation also visited and conducted sessions at lapidary training center under GB administration with the assistance of PGMA association and later visited Pakistan institute of Fashion design, Lahore.
A session on structural reforms and sharing of best practices in gems and jewelry sector was also held at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Rawalpindi Chamber of commerce and Industry (RCCI).
Representatives of PGJTEA association and other key stakeholders attended the sessions highlighting key sector issues, challenges and opportunities. Later. the delegation will submit a report giving overview and recommendations for uplift of gemstone sector in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..
Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children
More Stories From Business
-
PFC to take part in Riyadh Intel. expo43 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 20246 hours ago
-
CRD survey unveils 18% Pakistanis quit smoking18 hours ago
-
NTUF granted patent for Innovative Multilayered Natural Fiber Composite Helmet18 hours ago
-
New industrial policy to be announced soon: Rana Tanveer18 hours ago
-
Commissioner orders implementation price control mechanism in toto18 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal holds meeting to tackle border area challenges22 hours ago
-
Speakers in TIIF for improving, corporate governance system in Uzbekistan21 hours ago
-
Pak-Uzbek business community welcomes KSA’s $20 billion investment in Uzbekistan23 hours ago
-
BF leader calls retaining policy rate highest level ‘unfair21 hours ago
-
Equipping with essential skills vital for economic growth: Ahsan Iqbal24 hours ago