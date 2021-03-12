NPO launching cottage development project in GB

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is all set to launch 'Developing and Promoting Cottage Industry' project in Gilgit-Baltistan, with an objective to enhance cottage industry and uplift the economy of the region.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary Friday chaired a meeting in this regard here, during which detailed discussion was held for the execution of the project, said a press statement of the organization issued here.

The NPO would prepared PC-1 of the project, it said adding that the organization would conduct a need assessment and meet with different stakeholders in Gilgit Baltistan to identify issues and recommend interventions about the project, the statement added.

Chairman FPCCI, Qurban Ali, President, Mehboob Robbani, Mushtaq Hussain from Hunza Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) , Rehmat Karim Secretary General HCCI, Shafqat Karim Former Vice President, Gilgit Chamber of Commerce (GCC I), Engr. Zeeshan Abbas and others were also present on the occasion.

Alamgir Chaudhary briefed the dignitaries regarding the working, mandate, and different projects of NPO and Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Japan.

He informed that both organization were closely working together for Productivity improvement in Pakistan and under Gilgit Baltistan development package the Planning Commission of Pakistan on direction of government to identified various sectors for the development and up gradation of GB.

NPO has been assigned responsibility to design PC-1 for one of the development project namely "Developing and Promoting Cottage Industry of GB "as a part of the GB development package.

The objective of the project is to build the capacity of stakeholders of the selected Crafts to develop and promote the GB cottage Industry.

Such programs would bring tremendous change in the fields of Industry, Trade, Agriculture and Services, he added.

He said we could only reduce our production costs by improving our performance.

NPO has to provided awareness as well as necessary training facilities to increase the productivity.

Qurban Ali while appreciating the role of (NPO) in the fields of industry, public sector agriculture and services, said that FPCCI and all the chambers of Commerce and Industry of Gilgit-Baltistan are ready to cooperate with (NPO).

Dignitaries show their full support and confidence over NPO for the successful execution of the Project and they appreciate the working style of NPO and APO (Japan) for offering a wide range of Productivity enhancement services.

GB Cottage industry would achieve competitive advantage to earn higher profits and Productivity through this project.

The delegation offered that need assessment sessions in Hunza and Nagar Chamber will be hosted by both Chambers.