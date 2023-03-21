NPO organizes conference on CRI project

National Productivity Organization (NPO) on Tuesday organized dissemination conference on completion of 'Implementation of Productivity Improvement: Competitive Reinforcement Initiative (CRI)' Project and discuss the ways and means for enhancing industrial productivity in the country

CEO, NPO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry said that these projects were being proved helpful in improving productivity of various industries, adding that NPO was also supporting and guiding the industrialists to ensure up to the mark production that would not only help increase country's export base but also overcome the prevailing trade deficit.ess The conference was held in Lahore, said a press release issued here.

The CEO said that Pakistan was among top ten countries of the world with regard to milk and wheat production, while its coal, mineral and other mega resources were yet to be exploited up to their potential.

He mentioned that Pakistan now lagged behind even those countries including Malaysia, South Korea, India and Bangladesh, which had been equal or behind Pakistan on economic front in 1960s, adding that it was an eye-opener for and there was a dire need to study and adopt their economic growth strategies.

"We have to remove our technological inefficiencies in the industrial sector to compete in the global market," he suggested.

Chairman, Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAPAM) Iftikhar Ahmed said thanks to all government officials for conducting such great project of productivity improvement.

He expressed that it is a remarkable achievement and all participating companies in this project got improvement against all Key Performance Indicators of the Project including productivity, per day production, lead time, rejection rate, quality defects rate and time motion study.

He mentioned that such projects of PSIC are very helpful for our sector of auto parts manufactures industries including efficiency enhancement, energy conservation project and providing a very positive results, if we do on continuity basis it will be very helpful for our economic growth of the country as well.

He also shares the views of different companies participating in the project.

Chairman, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Mubashir Naseer Butt said that he got good opportunity during this crunch period for increasing productivity in industries.

He also mentioned that there is a need to collect more data in readymade garments cluster industries to make other productivity enhancement project by NPO including energy conservation at top priority as 40% of energy losses are there in industries.

Secretary General Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) ,Col. (Retd.) Ahmad Fawad Farooq expressed that identified project KPI's got very positive enhancement results in the participating companies through application of different latest productivity tools and techniques by NPO Team.

He paid thanks to all Stakeholders including CDI and NPO for completing such project in very short period.

Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Managing Director Muhammad Asim Javed said that long pending plans for promotion of the industry could be implemented due to joint initiatives of the NPO and the PSIC.

Though Pakistan was among top countries in milk, wheat and other commodities and industrial products, its growth in these sectors was still slow for which 'we have to identify the loopholes and gaps in this regard and then take speedy and appropriate measures to remove those shortcomings.' Asim Javed stressed the need for promoting and adopting modern technology and energy-efficient machines, besides enhancing the labor's capacity and skills, adding that these steps would definitely reduce the industrial input cost thus making Pakistani exportable mercantile competitive in the international market.

He asserted that Pakistan could also improve and enhance its productivity by implementing research works, modern technological interventions and introducing innovations. "We should also give impetus to our exports and economy by studying the strategies and work areas of the successful countries and implementing those in respective industrial sectors," he maintained.

He mentioned, "Pakistan has great potential in the human resource and by equipping the HR with full and semi skills, we can not only fulfill the demand for local laborer's but also send the surplus labor force abroad that will increase foreign remittances to Pakistan.