NPO Pakistan, APO Japan Concludes Successful International Workshop On Strategic Marketing

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) Pakistan, in collaboration with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Japan, hosted a 4-day international workshop on Strategic Marketing for Digital Transformation, which concluded here on Friday.

The workshop brought together experts and practitioners from across the region to share knowledge and best practices in digital marketing strategies. Participants had the opportunity to learn from renowned industry leaders, including Syed Ahmed, CEO of DPL Pvt Ltd, who shared his company's success story in adopting innovative marketing approaches.

The closing ceremony was attended by Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary, CEO of NPO Pakistan, who expressed his gratitude to the participants, speakers, and collaborating organizations.

He emphasized the importance of digital transformation in today's fast-paced business environment and encouraged participants to apply the learnings from the workshop to drive productivity and growth in their respective organizations.

The Government of Pakistan is undertaking various initiatives to catalyze economic transformation, including the Mobile Cellular Policy, Broadband Policy, National IT Policy, and the Digital Pakistan Policy.

“Our nation is already on the path to digital transformation, with increasing internet access, particularly mobile, and a rising demand for digital services; trends that have been accelerated in the recent years.”

The government is closely monitoring the present Global Challenges and Digital accessories is the basic milestone to achieve for business excellence.

APO Japan's representative also acknowledged the success of the workshop and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting productivity growth in the region.

He felt satisfied that a large and diverse group of professionals including national and international have participated in the workshop and hoped that through the active participation and sharing of international experience by the APO team, will help to highlight importance of Digital Transformation for knowledge economy.

The workshop was a testament to NPO Pakistan's dedication to promoting productivity and competitiveness in the country, and its collaboration with international organizations to bring global best practices to Pakistan.

