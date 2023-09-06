NPO Productivity drive to beneficial for industrial productivity

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer of National Productivity Organization (NPO) Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry on Wednesday said the NPO, Productivity Enhancement drive will prove beneficial for industrial productivity in the country.

It is very significant to implement the productivity drive for the industrial revolution in Pakistan, which will increase economic competitiveness in the country, Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry said in an interview with APP here.

He said the Ministry of Industries and Production has launched a development project to improve the productivity of the industrial, manufacturing, services and education sectors through the assistance of the National Productivity Organization (NPO).

Alamgir said the NPO would train the stakeholders to increase productivity and make them productivity specialists in their sectors concerned as it had been accredited the status of certification body by the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Japan for a period of four years.

After getting training from NPO, quality, competitiveness and sustainable social economic development, he added.

He said the productivity movement was the first-ever developmental initiative funded by a public sector development programme (PSDP) to improve competitiveness through sustainable national productivity.

The Chief Executive Officer of NPO said the government was working hard to make Pakistan economically productive and globally competitive by promoting an export-driven economy through imparting training and producing productivity specialists in the country.

He said that more than ten thousand individuals including students of schools and technical institutes had so far been educated to give awareness about the concept of productivity through various sessions all over Pakistan.

More than six hundred targeted industrial workers had been trained through renowned productivity experts about productivity tools and techniques, he maintained.