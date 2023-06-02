UrduPoint.com

NPO Productivity Week: MCCI Suggests Advocacy In Urdu For Efficient Productivity Practices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 08:50 PM

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity practices

Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) urged National Productivity Organization (NPO) to publish advocacy literature in Urdu language to make it's best productivity practices comprehendible to a larger segment of trade and Industry people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) urged National Productivity Organization (NPO) to publish advocacy literature in urdu language to make it's best productivity practices comprehendible to a larger segment of trade and Industry people.

The opinion was conveyed by MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal and SVP Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh during a ceremony organized by NPO and MCCI in line with ongoing productivity week being observed by NPO to disseminate it's message of efficient productivity practices for better understanding of traders and industrialists.

In Indonesia, manufacturers were preparing leather jackets weighing just 200 grams, said deputy general manager NPO Azhar Khan who termed it as the best example of productivity. "We aim to produce good number of products from lesser resources." Azhar Khan said, NPO was ready to extend maximum cooperation and assistance to businesses and industries, big and small, for productivity training from experts or send workers, officials to any country that is member of Asian Productivity Organization (APO) for their capacity enhancement.

Industries can also work on energy efficiency to improve production and overall performance.

MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal and SVP Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh endorsed the importance of best practices but added NPO literature including booklets and pamphlets should be printed in Urdu to maximize target audience and promised all out cooperation from MCCI. It will help speed up Pakistan journey to efficient production cycles, they added.

Earlier, MCCI president, SVP, DGM NPO and MCCI executive body members cut the cake to mark the NPO productivity week and prayed for progress of the country.

Suhail Tufail, Naveed Iqbal Chughtai, Mirza Ali Ahmad, Sheikh Faheem Sattar, Muhammad Shafiq, Safdar ud Din Gilani,Syed Saqib Ali, Khawaja Nadeem Shahzad were present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Rashid Progress Indonesia Chamber Saqib Ali Commerce All From Industry Best Asia NPO

Recent Stories

Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly w ..

Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly with normal pace

2 minutes ago
 PM to leave for Turkiye today to attend Erdogan's ..

PM to leave for Turkiye today to attend Erdogan's inauguration

4 minutes ago
 Former CM and PTI leader Usman Buzdar quits politi ..

Former CM and PTI leader Usman Buzdar quits politics

4 minutes ago
 Xi's special envoy to attend President Erdogan's i ..

Xi's special envoy to attend President Erdogan's inauguration in Ankara

4 minutes ago
 FAO joins hands with MNFS&R to unlock potential o ..

FAO joins hands with MNFS&R to unlock potential of Pakistan's livestock sector

4 minutes ago
 Parves Elahi re-arrested after being discharged in ..

Parves Elahi re-arrested after being discharged in corruption case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.