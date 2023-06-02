NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity practices

(@FahadShabbir)

Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) urged National Productivity Organization (NPO) to publish advocacy literature in Urdu language to make it's best productivity practices comprehendible to a larger segment of trade and Industry people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) urged National Productivity Organization (NPO) to publish advocacy literature in urdu language to make it's best productivity practices comprehendible to a larger segment of trade and Industry people.

The opinion was conveyed by MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal and SVP Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh during a ceremony organized by NPO and MCCI in line with ongoing productivity week being observed by NPO to disseminate it's message of efficient productivity practices for better understanding of traders and industrialists.

In Indonesia, manufacturers were preparing leather jackets weighing just 200 grams, said deputy general manager NPO Azhar Khan who termed it as the best example of productivity. "We aim to produce good number of products from lesser resources." Azhar Khan said, NPO was ready to extend maximum cooperation and assistance to businesses and industries, big and small, for productivity training from experts or send workers, officials to any country that is member of Asian Productivity Organization (APO) for their capacity enhancement.

Industries can also work on energy efficiency to improve production and overall performance.

MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal and SVP Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh endorsed the importance of best practices but added NPO literature including booklets and pamphlets should be printed in Urdu to maximize target audience and promised all out cooperation from MCCI. It will help speed up Pakistan journey to efficient production cycles, they added.

Earlier, MCCI president, SVP, DGM NPO and MCCI executive body members cut the cake to mark the NPO productivity week and prayed for progress of the country.

Suhail Tufail, Naveed Iqbal Chughtai, Mirza Ali Ahmad, Sheikh Faheem Sattar, Muhammad Shafiq, Safdar ud Din Gilani,Syed Saqib Ali, Khawaja Nadeem Shahzad were present.