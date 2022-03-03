NPO seeks proposals, ideas on productivity

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is organizing a competition to get ideas, proposals and solutions to promote productivity in the country.

The NPO is initiating Pakistan's first productivity movement through Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) project titled "Improving Competitiveness through Sustainable National Productivity (SNP)", said NPO document.

SNP key activities includes launch of productivity movement and portal, awareness session, essay/article competition, curriculum activities, online courses, productivity walk and competitions, national and international conferences, celebration of productivity week and awareness campaign through documentaries, print and social media.

The NPO specifically asked students, teachers, researchers from academia and industrial workers to participate in the competition.

The participant also required to submit form by March 15, 2022 and the top three winners would also receive the prize money of Rs40,000, Rs25000 and Rs15000 respectively.