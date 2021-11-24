NPO taking steps for building manufacturers' capacity: CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Productivity Organization (NPO), Alamgir Chaudhry on Wednesday said the orgnaization was taking steps for capacity building of the manufacturing sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Productivity Organization (NPO), Alamgir Chaudhry on Wednesday said the orgnaization was taking steps for capacity building of the manufacturing sector.

He was speaking during a meeting with the business community here in Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Besides, SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, Senior Vice President Imran Khan Mohmand, the senior vice president and executive members, the senior officer NPO KP region Aftab Khan, incharge regional office Wasiullah and others were also present on the occasion.

The NPO chief said that his organization was working on two sectors, multi-countries programmes in which foreign training courses and benchmarking was conducted while the second one was individual countries programme in which proposals are invited in two-cycles in June and in December about experts' opinion for any sector of trade.

He agreed with proposals and recommendations of the SCCI office bearers and assured them that they will make all out efforts to implement their suggestions with true letter and spirit.