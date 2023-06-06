UrduPoint.com

NPO To Assist Industries' Ministry To Improve Productivity

Published June 06, 2023

NPO to assist industries' ministry to improve productivity

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Industries and Production has launched a development project to improve the productivity of the industrial, manufacturing, services and education sectors through the assistance of the National Productivity Organization (NPO), its, Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

The NPO would train the stakeholders to increase productivity and make them productivity specialists in their sectors concerned as it had been accredited the status of certification body by the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Japan first time for the period of four years, the NAP CEO told a press conference.

After getting training from NPO, quality, competitiveness and sustainable social economic development, he added.

He said the productivity movement was the first-ever developmental initiative funded by a public sector development programme (PSDP) to improve competitiveness through sustainable national productivity, said a press release.

He said the government was working hard to make Pakistan economically productive and globally competitive by promoting an export-driven economy through imparting training and producing productivity specialists in the country.

The CEO said that more than ten thousand individuals including students of schools and technical institutes had so far been educated to give awareness about the concept of productivity through various sessions all over Pakistan.

More than six hundred targeted industrial workers had been trained through renowned productivity experts about productivity tools and techniques, he maintained.

He said that two productivity booklets for technical schools, industry and the public had been introduced.

He said that two curricula (productivity modules) had also been developed and shared with NCC and NAVTTC for inclusion in their curricula, training and certification programs.

In order to promote a culture of productivity, productivity weeks were marked in major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Multan by conducting walks coupled with holding awareness sessions addressed by renowned national productivity experts, the CEO informed.

He said that different productivity competitions including painting posters, conducting debates and article writing were arranged at NED University, UET Lahore, IBA Sukkar, University of Swabi and MNS University of Agriculture, Multan to create awareness about productivity.

NPO is working under the Ministry of Industries and Production as the liaison office of APO, Japan.

