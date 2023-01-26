UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organise Webinar On 'Production & Operation Management'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will conduct a training course on "Production and Operation Management" on January 31 (Tuesday).

Production and operation management is defined as the process which transforms the inputs/resources of an organization into final goods (or services) through a set of defined, controlled and repeatable policies, according to a NPO document.

The objective of the webinar includes increasing profitability, increased product quality, ensures you comply with government regulations, increased customer satisfaction, helps in waste reduction, and increased teamwork.

The workshop will also provide information about productivity measurement techniques, productivity improvement techniques, production planning and control, material requirement planning (MRP), time and motion study, work ergonomics, forecasting, quality control and management.

The webinar has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.

