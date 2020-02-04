UrduPoint.com
NPO To Organize 5-day Training On Post Harvest Technology In Horticulture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:52 PM

NPO to organize 5-day training on post harvest technology in horticulture

The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize five-day long training workshop on advance post harvest technology for horticulture crops in order to enhance the output of horticulture crops and maximize the farm income

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize five-day long training workshop on advance post harvest technology for horticulture crops in order to enhance the output of horticulture crops and maximize the farm income.

The event to be organized from March 9 to March 13, 2020, in collaboration with Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Japan aiming at to promote post harvest technology for horticultural crops including fruits, vegetables and floricultural .

The workshop will also focus on preserving food and food commodities in order to bridge the demand and supply gap of these commodities in time of need, particularly when the demand is high and supply short, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Productivity Organization (NPO), Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday he said that Pakistan was the third largest mango producer, adding that in taste and aroma local mango was considered as world's best mango.

The sweetness level of our mango like Chaunsa and Dasheri was 20 to 22 percent and in quality we are the world leading country, he said adding that using the mango pulp we can produce worlds best juices, jams and ice cream and fetch handsome foreign exchange for the country.

He said that four international trainers from New Zealand, Malaysia, Philippines and APO, Tokyo Japan will share their experiences with the local participants.

They will train them about the techniques to preserve post harvest losses of fruit and vegetables and apprise them that how to apply post harvest technology.

He said that the eighteen international delegates from Bangladesh, Cambodia, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Iran, Mongolia, Philippines, Republic of China, Thailand and Vietnam and six locals attend the workshop.

The training program would be featured a combination of individual and group exercises, sharing of country experiences, industrial visit and training sessions.

