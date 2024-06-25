NPO to organize a workshop on "Conflict Management & Negotiation Skills" on June, 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a workshop on “Conflict Management & Negotiation Skills” on Wednesday (June 26).

The workshop aimed at to understand the appropriate techniques to manage conflict, understand the appropriate action plan and strategies to manage inter-group conflict, and handle conflict situations as they arise during negotiation events, according to an NPO document shared here on Monday.

The workshop provides information about the importance of conflict & negotiation in organizational behaviour, conflict management styles, steps to conflict resolution, causes & effects of conflict, 4 R’s in conflict resolution strategy, the purpose of negotiation, the negotiation process, and negotiation strategies.

Conflict management and negotiation skills are critical skills for any manager to be effective in the workplace. Conflict situations are common in the work situation. So, its important for managers to become familiar with the principles, processes, and techniques of conflict management and negotiations.

The workshop is designed for everyone doing supervision at all levels, heads of departments, departmental managers, shift in-charges, HR managers, middle management, production engineers, warehouse in-charge, lab managers, quality managers, managers of all functions, executives of all functions, it added.