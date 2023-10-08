NPO to organize ‘Boost Business Workshop’ on Oct 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize a workshop, webinar

on ' Boost Business Efficiency through Waste Control and Recycling' on October 12 (Thursday).

The purpose of training workshop is to equip top line executives with latest management

tools to understand the marketing, financial and production excellence, NPO official sources

told APP on Sunday.

The webinar/workshop has been designed for production managers, inventory managers,

material managers, supply chain managers, store managers, production executives and

inventory executives.

The workshop provides information related to marketing efficiency, financial excellence,

operations excellence, quality and productivity and business efficiency.

It also highlights big data and industry 4.0, descriptive data analytics, diagnostics

data analytics, predictive data analytics, prescriptive data analytics and innovative

kaizen circles.