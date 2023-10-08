Open Menu

NPO To Organize ‘Boost Business Workshop’ On Oct 12

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2023 | 01:50 PM

NPO to organize ‘Boost Business Workshop’ on Oct 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize a workshop, webinar

on ' Boost Business Efficiency through Waste Control and Recycling' on October 12 (Thursday).

The purpose of training workshop is to equip top line executives with latest management

tools to understand the marketing, financial and production excellence, NPO official sources

told APP on Sunday.

The webinar/workshop has been designed for production managers, inventory managers,

material managers, supply chain managers, store managers, production executives and

inventory executives.

The workshop provides information related to marketing efficiency, financial excellence,

operations excellence, quality and productivity and business efficiency.

It also highlights big data and industry 4.0, descriptive data analytics, diagnostics

data analytics, predictive data analytics, prescriptive data analytics and innovative

kaizen circles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business October Sunday Industry Top NPO

Recent Stories

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

12 hours ago
Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

15 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

15 hours ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

15 hours ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

15 hours ago
 Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

14 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of ..

Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of explosives recovered: ISPR

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business