NPO to Organize training on "Patient Safety & Environment Care" Oct 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize one-day training on "Patient Safety and Environment Care" in order to providing awareness about best practices in relation to patient safety in healthcare organization on (October 26).

In this training course participant will develop understanding about compliant accreditation management program for the healthcare physical environment, according to NPO official document.

Joint Commission International (JCI-USA) standard will be used as the guiding requirement.

The program provides information about Introduction to the Patient Safety, Overview of legal frame works & JCI requirements, Introduction to Environment of Care (EOC), Risk Assessment in Healthcare Environment, Safety Management, Management of Hazardous Materials & Waste, Quality & Patient Safety Best Practices, Fire Safety & Emergency Management in Healthcare.

The session would be attended by Heads of Departments, Doctors, Engineers, Hospital heads & CEOs, heads of Nursing, clinical pharmacy, engineering department in hospitals, Heads of health-care associations, University professors involved in teaching quality, health & safety, Nurses, Midwives and pharmacists.