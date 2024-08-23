NPO to organize webinar on "Advance Communication Skills" on August 28

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on “Advance Communication Skills” on August 28.

Advanced communication skills enable individuals to articulate ideas with clarity, purpose, and efficiency to maximize their impact on their audience.

These skills require the ability to communicate verbally, non-verbally, and in written form, and they play a crucial role in achieving success in the workplace, according to an NPO document shared here on Friday.

The workshop provides information about 5 C's of communication, communication skills, active listening, right communication method, friendliness and confidence, sharing feedback, volume and tone, empathy, respect, nonverbal cues, and responsiveness.

The workshop is designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders, and supervisors.