NPO To Organize Webinar On Anger Management

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will conduct a webinar on 'Anger Management' on October 20 (Friday).

"The workshop was focused on to helps the participants work together, in order to develop their strengths, and to address any weaknesses while managing their emotions for personal well-being, maintaining effective relationship, and managing their responsibilities at work, according to an NPO document shared here Tuesday.

The objective of the training includes at personal level participants will learn to identify correct emotions, learn to response for personal well-being and get personal coping Skills, for maintaining and building effective relationships participants will learn to deal with angry and anxious individuals in their lives and coping skills at interpersonal level, and managing responsibilities, to help their subordinates to cope with anger, anxiety, and stress issues as a role model.

The webinar has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders, supervisor, and customer care staff.

