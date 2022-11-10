NPO to organize webinar on 'Awareness of Six Sigma'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will conduct a training course on "Awareness of Six Sigma" on November 15 (Tuesday).

The six sigma methodology is a systematic application that focused on achieving significant financial results and increasing customer satisfaction through data-based / quantitative problem-solving tools," according to an NPO document shared.

The training provides a brief overview of how the principle, practices, and techniques of Six Sigma works.

The objective of the training is to understand the fundamentals of quality management approaches, understand what is six sigma methodology and the approach to apply in any firm.

The workshop will also provide information related to processing management vocabulary, quality definitions, the six sigma approach in problem-solving, what is six sigma its history and methodology, define, measure and analysis phases and roles and responsibilities of Six Sigma.

The webinar has been designed for supervision at all levels, heads of department, departmental managers, shift in charge, HR managers, middle management, production engineers, warehouse in charge, lab managers, quality managers, managers and executives of all functions.