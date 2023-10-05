Open Menu

NPO To Organize Webinar On “Boost Business Efficiency Through Waste Control”

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will conduct a webinar on ' Boost Business Efficiency through Waste Control and Recycling' on October 12 (Thursday).

The purpose of the training workshop is to equip top line executives with latest management tools to understand the marketing, financial and production excellence,according to an NPO document shared here Thursday.

The objective of the training aimed at to use data set for analysis to reduce waste and non-value-added activities, and learn the tools and techniques to enhance business efficiency,

The workshop provides information related to marketing efficiency, financial excellence, operations excellence, quality and productivity and business efficiency.

It also highlights big data and industry 4.0, descriptive data analytics, diagnostics data analytics, predictive data analytics, prescriptive data analytics and innovative kaizen circles.

The webinar has been designed for production managers, inventory managers, supply chain managers, store managers, material managers, production executives, inventory executives.

