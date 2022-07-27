NPO to organize webinar on 'Commercial Safety Management' on July 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on 'Commercial Safety Management (CSM)' on July 28 (Thursday).

CSM's Primary goal is to keep a firm afloat and ultimately to drive it to success.

Other objectives of webinar include improving efficiency and quality, minimizing costs, optimizing delivery and distribution, and providing the best possible experience to your customers.

The webinar will provide information about mission and vision, CSM overview, pillars of CS, risk assessment, legal aspects, company reputation, talent creation and development, and behavioral model, according to NPO document.

The webinar will be a combination of open discussions, videos, examples and presentation.

The programme has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders, supervisors, warehouse staff and sales staff.