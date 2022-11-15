UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Webinar On "Conflict Management & Negotiation Skills"

November 15, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on " Conflict Management and Negotiation Skills" on November 16 (Wednesday).

The workshop will provide information on the importance of conflict and negotiation in organizational behavior, conflict management styles, steps to conflict resolution, and causes and effects of conflict.

It would also highlight the purpose, process, Strategies of negotiation, and 4 R's in Conflict Resolution Strategy.

The objectives of the webinar include identifying appropriate techniques to manage conflict, understanding the appropriate action plan and strategies to manage inter-group conflict, and handling conflict situations as they arise during negotiation events.

The webinar has been designed for everyone doing supervision at all levels, heads of departments, departmental managers, shift in-charges, HR managers, middle management, production engineers, warehouse in charge, lab managers, quality managers, managers of all functions, and executives of all functions.

