NPO to organize webinar on 'Contract Management' on Jan 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on "Contract Management" on January 20.

The programme provides information about contract management definition and process, elements of contract management, essential factor for successful contract management, contract management life cycle/stages, types of contracts, new trends in contract management, smart contract and Covid-19 and contract management, according to the NPO official document.

The session would be attended by supply chain managers, procurement managers, purchase managers, operations/production managers and students.