UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Webinar On 'Contract Management' On Jan 20

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

NPO to organize webinar on 'Contract Management' on Jan 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on "Contract Management" on January 20.

The programme provides information about contract management definition and process, elements of contract management, essential factor for successful contract management, contract management life cycle/stages, types of contracts, new trends in contract management, smart contract and Covid-19 and contract management, according to the NPO official document.

The session would be attended by supply chain managers, procurement managers, purchase managers, operations/production managers and students.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

January NPO

Recent Stories

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

42 minutes ago
 Beijing hybrid wheat can achieve good harvest in s ..

Beijing hybrid wheat can achieve good harvest in semi-arid conditions: Prof Zhan ..

11 minutes ago
 IRSA released 30058 cusecs water

IRSA released 30058 cusecs water

11 minutes ago
 Amidst rising Covid-19 cases in India, APHC seeks ..

Amidst rising Covid-19 cases in India, APHC seeks urgent release of Kashmiri pri ..

11 minutes ago
 Over 4,000 Fijians in evacuation centers due to tr ..

Over 4,000 Fijians in evacuation centers due to tropical cyclone

11 minutes ago
 Dengue activities be uploaded to citizen portal: C ..

Dengue activities be uploaded to citizen portal: Commissioner

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.