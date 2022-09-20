NPO to organize webinar on 'Cost Saving Initiatives in Supply Chain'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) in collaboration with the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) is going to organize a webinar on 'Cost Saving Initiatives in Supply Chain Management' on September 23 (Friday).

The purpose of the training is to equip top line executive with latest management tools to identify the key and its role in supply chain, to effectively utilize various resources attached to reduce the cost in various operations of supply chain and to comprehend the knowledge of tools and techniques of cost saving in supply chain, according to NPO document.

The webinar would provide information about overview of supply chain management, supply chain a winning strategy, customers and supply chain, supply chain drivers.

It would also highlight strategic sourcing, cost saving initiatives in supply chain, types of cost, tools and techniques.

The programme has been designed for production and inventory executives, purchase, operations, inventory, supply chain, store and material managers.