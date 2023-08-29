NPO to organize webinar on 'Crisis Management'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) would conduct a training course on "Crisis Management' " on August 30 (Wednesday).

Crisis Management is an organization's process- and strategy-based approach for identifying and responding to a threat, an unanticipated event, or any negative disruption with the potential to harm people, property, or business processes, according to an NPO document.

The objectives of crisis management include prevention - preventing the occurrence of a negative situation, avoidance - avoiding the negative consequences associated with a potential crisis and assessment -understanding the effect or impact of an unfortunate situation or circumstance.

The workshop would provide information about enhanced preparedness, developing crisis management strategies, risk management techniques, stakeholder management, and learning from case studies.

The webinar has been designed for team leaders, supervisors, and office management.