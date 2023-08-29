Open Menu

NPO To Organize Webinar On 'Crisis Management'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

NPO to organize webinar on 'Crisis Management'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) would conduct a training course on "Crisis Management' " on August 30 (Wednesday).

Crisis Management is an organization's process- and strategy-based approach for identifying and responding to a threat, an unanticipated event, or any negative disruption with the potential to harm people, property, or business processes, according to an NPO document.

The objectives of crisis management include prevention - preventing the occurrence of a negative situation, avoidance - avoiding the negative consequences associated with a potential crisis and assessment -understanding the effect or impact of an unfortunate situation or circumstance.

The workshop would provide information about enhanced preparedness, developing crisis management strategies, risk management techniques, stakeholder management, and learning from case studies.

The webinar has been designed for team leaders, supervisors, and office management.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business August Event From NPO

Recent Stories

SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling o ..

SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling on Thoshakhana case today

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana ..

Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana case irks Shehbaz Sharif

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes it ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes its summer camp ‘Sustainabilit ..

13 minutes ago
 ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South A ..

ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South Africa women's series

23 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections ..

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections: Sarfaraz Bugti

30 minutes ago
 Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after senten ..

Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after sentence suspension in Thoshakhana c ..

36 minutes ago
IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

51 minutes ago
 MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

1 hour ago
 Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the ..

Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the hour, bilateral cooperation in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE government participates in Digital Economy Min ..

UAE government participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

2 hours ago
 UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 s ..

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 since opening

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate ..

Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate to convene

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business