NPO to organize webinar on 'Emergency Preparedness and Response'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will conduct a training course on " Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR)" on December 13 (Tuesday).

The aim of ERP is to optimize the speed and volume of critical assistance delivered immediately after the onset of humanitarian emergency, according to NPO.

ERP is a tool to developed a common understanding of risks and a system to monitor those risks, ensuring that early action is taken when required.

The objective of the webinar is to prevent fatalities and injuries, reduce damage to building, stock and equipment, and protect the environment and the community.

The workshop will also provide information related to purpose methodology, legislative requirements, roles and responsibilities, emergency preventive measures, emergency response measures, and site specific EPR management system.

The workshop also highlights communication strategy, hazard & risk analysis, emergency procedure & scenarios, checklist & trail.

The webinar has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.