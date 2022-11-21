UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Webinar On Entrepreneurship

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM

NPO to organize Webinar on Entrepreneurship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a Webinar on "Entrepreneurship" on November 23 (Wednesday).

Entrepreneurship is characterized by the process of recognizing opportunities to build a new product, service, or process and finding necessary resources to exploit the opportunity and improve the lifestyle of the people, according to an NPO document shared.

The workshop will provide information on design thinking, developing existing ideas, designing a business model and validating the key element.

The objective of the training includes develop a business plan, launch the first product, create an online presence, achieve financial stability, hire the right people, delegate effectively, work with ideal client, and connect with like-minded individuals.

The webinar has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.

