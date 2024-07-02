Open Menu

NPO To Organize Webinar On ‘Excel Skills For Business Forecasting'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM

NPO to organize Webinar on ‘Excel Skills for Business Forecasting'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on “Excel Skills for Business Forecasting” on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Forecasting refers to the practice of predicting what will happen in the future by taking into consideration events in the past and present.

Basically, its a decision-making tool that helps businesses cope with the impact of the future’s uncertainty by examining historical data and trends, said an NPO document shared here on Tuesday.

The tool enables businesses to chart their next moves and create budgets that will hopefully cover whatever uncertainties may occur, it added.

The webinar highlights fundamentals of business forecasting, business forecasting via powerful function, and fast-forecasting tools in excel.

