NPO To Organize Webinar On Fire Hazards Issues, Practices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) in collaboration with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry is going to organize an online training program on fire hazards issues and practices on 08 September (Friday).

The workshop would provide information chemistry of fire, kind of fire, fire control and equipment, personal protection equipment, fire accident and investigation, and fire accident report, according to NPO.

After the workshop, the participants were able to recognize fire hazards and introduce the basic elements.

It also helped to recognize fire hazards and introduce basic elements of preventing fires in the workplace.

The workshop is very important for all factory managers, supervisors, workers, and safety officer firefighters.

