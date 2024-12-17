Open Menu

NPO To Organize Webinar On "Fire Safety & Fire Fighting” On Dec 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 02:00 PM

NPO to organize webinar on "Fire Safety & Fire Fighting” on Dec 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on “Fire Safety and Fire Fighting” on December 23 (Monday).

The webinar aimed to create awareness, bring attention to the dangers around us at all times and in all locations, and highlight the importance of being prepared. The course emphasizes the dangers of fire, how we can work together to reduce the risk of an outbreak, and what to do if such an event occurs, said an NPO document shared here on Tuesday.

The workshop provides information about fire safety in the workplace, common causes of workplace fires, fire hazards, the importance of the 5 Cs in safety, types of fires, safety signage, awareness of the safety team, and the creation of an emergency response team.

The objectives of the workshop include understanding the major causes of fires in the workplace, learning how to prevent fires, identifying possible fire hazards and reporting them, being aware of fire safety devices in the office and building, familiarizing oneself with the building's emergency procedures, and learning how to evacuate quietly and calmly.

The workshop is designed for chief executive officers, directors, investors, senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.

