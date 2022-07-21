UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Webinar On "Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)" Tomorrow

Published July 21, 2022

NPO to organize webinar on "Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)" tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize a webinar on ' Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)' for productivity improvement in food sector on July 22 (Tuesday).

GMP is a system for ensuring that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards in effective sustainable manner, according to NPO document.

The workshop is design to minimize the risk and avoid errors involved in any production that cannot be eliminated through testing the final product.

Similarly, GMP covers different aspects of production like raw materials, premises, equipment, training and personal hygiene of staff.

The webinar would provide information about principles of GMP included introduction, application and assessment, process environment zoning, GMP requirements and pest control management, It would also highlight food handler's role in food industry, chances of food safety incident, quality and quality policy concept.

The programme has been designed for supply chain management, food technology, nutrition faculty members, team leader, production supervisors, student and hotels/restaurants.

