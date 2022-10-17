UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Webinar On 'HR & People Analytic'

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on " HR & People Analytic" on October 20 (Thursday).

The workshop will provide information on HR changing role, translation of HR performance in financial terms, understanding of HR & people performance through financial lense, said an NPO document.

It would also highlight journey of metrics to analytic, measuring performance and HR reporting and HR as a business partner.

The objectives of the webinar include understanding of HR in financial terms, using analytic in different areas of HR, able to take or guide to take any business decision better, able to measure and prescribe future strategies for people performance and business performance, and able to align HR strategy with business strategy through analytic.

The webinar has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders, engineers, project managers and supervisors.

