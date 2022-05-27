UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Webinar On 'Human Resource Leadership' On May 31

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

NPO to organize webinar on 'Human Resource leadership' on May 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) in collaboration with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry was going to organize a webinar on "Human Resource leadership' on May 31.

The workshop provides information about who were HR leaders, qualities of an effective HR leader, strategies to improve HR leadership, distinguishing strong HR leaders and priorities of best HR leaders in today's business world, according to NPO document.

The programme would consist of virtual group discussions, exercise and activities.

The programme has been designed for everyone doing supervision to all levels, for engineer, head of department, departmental manager, HR generalist, HR business partner and executive of all function.

